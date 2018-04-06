Bohn named lone finalist for Aledo ISD superintendent

Bohn became superintendent for LISD in 2015 and led the fast-growth school district through an organizational transformation to boost student achievement, strengthen leadership, ensure operational efficiency, improve communication, plan for growth, and build community trust and partnerships.

“While my family and I are excited about this new chapter in Aledo, it is very difficult to share this news with the leadership, staff, and parents of LISD as well as our friends in the Lockhart community,” said Bohn. She will work with the LISD Board of Trustees to ensure a smooth transition while the district embarks on a search for a new superintendent.

“The Board and our staff have made tremendous strides to raise expectations and performance across the district, and I am confident the leadership will continue that work with an ever-increasing momentum to serve our #LISDChampions,” assured Bohn.

The Board of Trustees will soon meet to discuss the transition, including steps towards hiring a firm for the superintendent search.

LISD Board President Brenda Spillmann, while sad to receive the news, expressed congratulations to Bohn and her family, adding “Dr. Bohn came at a time when the district needed strong leadership to raise expectations for students and staff and help our district move to a higher level of performance. We are grateful for the significant impact she has made and will miss her, but I also know the district and campus leadership will continue the important work underway to build a legacy of excellence.”

Aledo ISD is a fast-growth district in Parker County, west of Fort Worth.

