Coach likes energy, attitude in first scrimmage

By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

Under Lockhart head football coach Brian Herman, the Lions’ offense has had a ground-and-pound, possession-oriented approach on offense that looks to minimize mistakes and control the clock.

Saturday’s maroon and white scrimmage showed elements of that, with the offense piling up three- and four-yard gains, leaning heavily on senior running back Daequan Ellison, who will start in the backfield for the second straight year, and scoring its sole touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run around right end by first-year starting quarterback Jayden Garza.

“I could pass or run on the play, and if the defense broke down, I could go for it,” said Garza, recalling the play that broke a scoreless scrimmage. “The coach trusts my legs and my ability to run the ball. I’m looking forward to doing more of this year.”

But could there also be a downfield threat this year? While Herman won’t go as far as to say that, both head coach and quarterback are excited about the ability and measurables of 6-5 senior wide receiver Devin Clark, a basketball player who tried out for the varsity football squad this year.

