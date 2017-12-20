LEVELING UP: Lockhart ISD honors superintendent Bohn, who just completed doctorate

By Miles Smith

Editor/POST-REGISTER

She already held a law degree and answered to Susan, Mrs. Bohn and mom.

But after Friday, Lockhart ISD Superintendent Susan Bohn added another title to her list: “doctor,” after receiving her doctorate of education from Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

School officials, board members and friends celebrated Bohn’s achievement with cake, punch and well wishes at Lockhart Junior High School Monday night at the last school board meeting of 2017, and presented the superintendent with a desk nameplate commemorating her latest accomplishment.

“In all she has contributed to the district, she was, at the same time, conducting research across the state, working tirelessly to develop her dissertation, and working toward her goal — all the while serving in her other and most important roles of mother and wife,” school board president Brenda Spillman said to a packed junior high library.

Bohn, who became the district’s superintendent in 2015, has three degrees from the University of Texas at Austin: a bachelor’s degree from the Plan II Honors Program, a master’s degree in public affairs and a law degree. She said her husband and her two sons made the trip to Lubbock to watch her walk across the stage.

“My five-year-old told me, ‘Mom, you did great out there. You get a 99 percent,” Bohn said as she addressed the board and the room.

She said hoped her achievement inspired others to pursue their own goals.

“I’ve gotten a whole lot of support from the Lockhart community, and what I hope is that people who’ve seen what I did will pursue what they’ve been wanting to do,” Bohn said. “I hope that one of my students or one of my staff sees this and decides to do this for themselves.”

Among the well-wishers who stopped to congratulate Bohn was Jessica Hutcheson, who said she knows the superintendent through her work on the district’s grading committee, a group that is taking a look at how students are graded.

“ I really like how she values parental involvement,” Hutcheson said. “She doesn’t shy away from feedback, and that’s really important. She keeps us informed and seems to know what is best for our kids.”

The Lockhart ISD board on Monday also formally welcomed Melissa Corona as the new LISD director of special services.

Corona will oversee special education, Section 504 services for students with disabilities, and dyslexia services.

The district said it selected Corona after a rigorous interview process of several highly qualified candidates. Corona has 17 years of experience in education in both general and special education and 14 years in special education leadership roles at campus and district levels.

Corona most recently served as the special education curriculum and instruction coordinator at Hays Consolidated Independent School District. She has also worked at Austin Independent School District and Dallas Independent School District.

“The school district is very fortunate to hire someone with an extensive background in serving students with special needs, as well as leadership experience,” Bohn said. “The district has high expectations for every LISD student, and we look forward to seeing this program boost student learning for our students who have unique learning challenges.”

Corona earned a bachelors of science degree in special education and elementary education from Northwestern University. She earned a master of education in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Texas at Arlington.

The board also recognized the seventh grade girls and eighth grade boys for winning their district championships, and the Lion varsity boys cross country team for finishing third in their district and qualifying as a team for the Region IV meet.