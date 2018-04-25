Scope of Lockhart ER project grows Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

Representatives of the Lockhart Emergency Care Center on Monday said the company was looking to nearly double its capital investment in the development of a more than 9,000-sf facility at City Line Road and Borchert Loop that will provide emergency and urgent care services to the area.

The LECC plans to invest more than $11.3 million – up from the $5.8 million initially announced back in December 2017 — and appeared before the Lockhart Economic Development Monday night to ask for an increase to the performance agreement.

The LEDC approved the new performance agreement, meaning the care center will receive funding of up to $466,000 for land, infrastructure improvements and related developments should the Lockhart City Council approve it, which could be as early as the May 1 meeting. The project was initially to receive up to $393,000 from the city.

The reason for the significantly larger investment?

Lockhart could be getting a hospital.

