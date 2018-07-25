Write-ins make it official Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

Two Caldwell County candidates who are alone on the ballot in their races will officially face opposition in the November general election from write-in candidates who were first in line to pay their filing fees and throw their hats in the ring.

Suzy Falgout is facing incumbent Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Matt Kiely (R) in the general election, while Debbie Cortez-Sanders is running as a write-in for Caldwell County Clerk against Democrat Teresa Rodriguez.

Both were at County Judge Ken Schawe’s office early Tuesday – the first day to register as a write-in candidate – submitting their forms and paying their filing fees.

Schawe said the two were indeed the first to register as write-ins.

Read more in this week’s Post-Register.