Write-ins make it official
By Miles Smith
LPR Editor
Two Caldwell County candidates who are alone on the ballot in their races will officially face opposition in the November general election from write-in candidates who were first in line to pay their filing fees and throw their hats in the ring.
Suzy Falgout is facing incumbent Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Matt Kiely (R) in the general election, while Debbie Cortez-Sanders is running as a write-in for Caldwell County Clerk against Democrat Teresa Rodriguez.
Both were at County Judge Ken Schawe’s office early Tuesday – the first day to register as a write-in candidate – submitting their forms and paying their filing fees.
Schawe said the two were indeed the first to register as write-ins.
