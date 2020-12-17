Lockhart recognized for excellence in governmental accounting and financial reporting Share:







For the first time in its history the City of Lockhart received the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) awarded the city the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (CAFR) on December 2nd.

“I appreciate all the hard work that Ms. Larison did, along with our entire finance staff,” City Manager Steve Lewis said at the December 15th City Council Meeting. “I’m sure we will be able to maintain this award going forward.”

This was the first time the city applied for the award, an initiative led by Lewis and Finance Director Pam Larison. Only 11 percent of U.S. cities received the honor in 2019, according to Lewis.

Additionally, City of Lockhart Finance Director Pam Larison received the GFOA Award of Financial Reporting Achievement (AFRA), which is presented to the individual designated as instrumental in achieving a CAFR.