Lola Alfaro Peralez Share:







March 15, 1946 – November 22, 2020

Lola Alfaro Peralez, 75, of Lockhart,Texas went to her glory surround by her loving family on Sunday, November 22, 2020, after years of medical decline. Lola was born March 15, 1946 to Martin and Nicolasa Alfaro Sr. in Maxwell, Texas.

She was welcomed home by her father Martin Alfaro Sr. and her sister Gregoria Alfaro Cortez.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years Felix Peralez Sr.; son Felix Peralez Jr., daughters Dolores Peralez Juarez (David), Sally Garcia (Frank), and Nancy Peralez (Dan); grandchildren F. Matthew Garcia, Troy Garcia, Felix Peralez, Jeremy Garcia, Chloe Peralez, Ayanna Marie Peralez, Delilah Peralez Schulle, Elena Peralez Schulle, and Ryan Schulle; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews

Our mama was a caring, patient, and loving mother. She was a woman of faith. She made sure everyone was taken care of, which included numerous nieces and nephews. She was able to raise her family and help with her nieces and nephews. She was an amazing daughter, sister, and mother to all. She and her husband were inseparable from each other. They enjoyed spending time with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They were together every day, working together to raise their family. She was faithful member of Faith/Fe Presbyterian Church where she raised her family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, with a prayer service scheduled for 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28 at 10 a.m. at the Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, followed by interment at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/visit www.post-register.com/Lola-a-peralez