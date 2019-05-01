Luz Ceja Share:







Luz Ceja, 89, of Lockhart passed away April 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Capulin, Michoacan, Mexico on June 20, 1929 to Nestor Ceja and Refugio Casillas. She became a mother to 5 children; Carmen Castaneda, Mercedes Gomez, Salvador Padilla, Jose Maria Padilla and Rafael Padilla. She was the best daughter, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who took good care of her family and loved ones.

Luz was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters, Guadalupe Ceja and Maria Alvarez; 1 brother, Alfonso Ceja; children, Mercedes and Jose; grandchildren, Frank Bravo, Carlos Castaneda and Victor Gomez.

She is survived by her sons, Rafael Padilla and Salvador Padilla; her daughter, Carmen Castaneda and numerous other family members. She would be dearly missed by all who knew her.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., when a Prayer Service will begin. A funeral service will also be at McCurdy Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Pedro Tello. Burial will follow at Lockhart City Cemetery.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Luz-Ceja