Man faces felony charges in dog’s burning Share:







A Lockhart man will be the second in Caldwell County to face animal cruelty charges since the Texas Legislature upgraded the offense to a felony in 2017.

The Caldwell County Grand Jury in July formally charged Ronnie Earl Newsome, 36, of Lockhart with animal cruelty after police said he lit a doghouse on fire while the dog was still inside.

Newsome was arrested in May by Lockhart police during a welfare check on a dog that was reported to be inside of a doghouse that was on fire.

Police said Newsome had reported seeing the doghouse on fire with the dog still inside, but another witness at the scene had implicated Newsome as having started the fire himself.

Read more in this week’s Post-Register.