Manuel Leal Gamez







September 23, 1938 – August 10, 2020

Manuel Leal Gamez, 81, of Kyle, Texas, died on August 10, 2020. Visitation will be held at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas on Thursday, August 13 from 3 to 8 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary scheduled for 7 p.m. Funeral services will take place at the Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Buda, Texas on Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m., with interment to follow at the San Miguel Cemetery in Uhland, Texas. Services are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

