Marcela Herrera Medina, 44, beloved Mother and Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on March 25, 2020. She entered this world on September 11, 1975 in Navarete, Nayarit, Mexico born to Rigoberto and Hermila Herrera Medina. She is survived by her son Juan Ernesto Rivas Herrera; father Rigoberto Herrera Real; sister Guadalupe Carrillo; brother Gustavo Gomez; sister Dolores Gomez; brother Ernesto Herrera; brother Othon Herrera; sister Maria Liliana Herrera; sister Adrianna Herrera; partner Jose Manuel Torres.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home.

