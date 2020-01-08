Mary Ellen DeFlorian Share:







Mary Ellen DeFlorian, 85, went to be with our Heavenly Father on December 24, 2019. She was born on October 21, 1934 to Edward Linder and Gladys Brown Linder Nance.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert DeFlorian; parents Walter and Gladys Nance; brother, Edward Nance; two nephews, David Nance and Terry Nance. She is survived by her two nieces, Jacquelyn Strange and Lynn Cook; three great-nieces, Stacy Spinale, Kelly Strange, Ashley Whatley and numerous other nephews, nieces and great-nieces/nephews.

The family will hold a private service.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home. Obituary and guest book online at www.eedsfuneralhome.com

