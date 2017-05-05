Our beloved Adam Arias, age 44, resident of New Braunfels was called by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

Adam is survived by his wife, Crystal Sanchez-Arias; daughter, Adamina Xochitl Arias; parents, Narcisso and Hortencia Arias of Lockhart; brother, Christopher Arias of Lockhart; niece, Yuuki Arias of Lockhart; in-laws, Hilda and Guadalupe Garcia of New Braunfels, and Robert P. Sanchez and Angie Gonzales-Sanchez of Lockhart; brother in-law, Robert Andrew Sanchez of Lockhart; and other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2 – 9 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2017 with Recitation of Holy Rosary held at 7 p.m., Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St., San Marcos, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 205 W. Pecan St., Lockhart, Texas. Interment will follow at San Marcos City Cemetery off of Ranch Rd. 12.

Serving as pallbearers are Michael Mendoza, Miguel Islas, Gabriel Contreras, Rudy Soto, Rodney Rodriguez,Steven Alvarez and serving as honorary pallbearer, Christopher Arias.