Adrian Johnson

Adrian Darnell Johnson, 31, was born on Nov. 20, 1985 in Austin, to Willie B. Johnson and Sandra Louise Benton-Igbokwe. Adrian died in a tragic work related accident on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 in Marion, Texas.

Adrian is survived by his mother and father and stepmother, Diana O’ Steen- Johnson. He is also survived by his only sister, Bertha Johnson, of Lockhart; four brothers: Willie Johnson, of Dale, Timothy Pearson, of San Antonio, Patrick Rainey, of Austin, and DeBolyne Farlley, of Little Rock, Ark.; three nieces and three nephews whom he loved dearly; three aunts, six uncles, and his dear friend Lisa Sutton of Seguin.

He loved music, making people laugh, and spending time with friends and loved ones. He attended Lockhart High School, Class of 2004. He lived in Dale, then Lockhart, before settling in Seguin. He worked at Pizza Hut, Little Super, and at Jackson Garbage pickup service of Guadalupe County as a sanitation worker.

Adrian was a kind hearted, happy go lucky individual who always wore a beautiful smile that could light up an entire room. Anyone who got to know him loved him, for he had an amazing personality. He most definitely left us all with unforgettable memories that will always be cherished and it is through these memories that Adrian will forever live on!

A Wake for Adrian was held from 5 – 7:00 p.m., at Eeds Funeral Home Chapel, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

Funeral Service was held at 11:0 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Dale Corinth United Methodist Church in Dale, with Rev. Mae Fletcher officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Willie J. Johnson, Calvin Johnson, Mike Johnson, Timothy Pearson, Denzel Johnson, and Ernest Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers listed were Willie B. Johnson, Ike Johnson, Bertha Johnson, Joseph Johnson, and Shaman Price.

Burial followed at the Dale Memorial Cemetery in Dale, Texas.