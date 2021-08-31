Juan Antonio Urrutia Share:







Juan Antonio Urrutia, 71, of Lockhart Texas, died on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Juan lived most of his life in Lockhart, Texas. Juan was preceded in death by his parent’s Pedro and Louisa Urrutia and his sister Guadalupe (Lupe) Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife, Marcelina, son John Anthony and his brother David.

Funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Juan will be missed by his family and friends.

Due to the rise in COVID cases a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.