Jason Scott Donaldson, beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, cousin and friend to many passed away suddenly on August 28, 2021. Jason was born in Houston, Texas on January 2, 1976 to parents Gregory and JaDene Donaldson.

Jason was a loving husband to his wife of fourteen years, Jamie, and a great dad to son Anthony, daughter Hailee, and son Mason. He loved to travel and spent time making great memories with his family whether it was fishing, snow skiing or just hanging out. Jason was known for his sarcastic, funny and witty sense of humor. You never knew when he was playing you or giving you a straight answer. One of his “other sons” said that he was always making fun of him, giving him advice or telling one of his many hilarious stories. Logan Lucas said Jason always made him feel as if he was one of his own children. He was the sweetest guy with a contagious smile and had the most hilarious personality.

Jason graduated from Bastrop High School in 1994 and tried his hand at several different career choices, but always fell back to his one true love — law enforcement. He loved his job at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department and was well known as the person to go to for answers and advice. Jason held an Advanced Jailers License and worked for eleven years in about every aspect of the jail from dispatch, to maintenance to transport sergeant and taught Basic County Corrections course. Sheriff Lane often said “that we shared many laughs, mostly at his expense!” He was honored last year as “Corrections Supervisor of the Year” for Caldwell County. He is remembered for his years of volunteering with Brown Santa, serving as president of the organization.

Jason was selfless when it came to helping out people in need. During the Bastrop fires in 2011, he and Jamie opened their home to several people who were without a place to stay. At another time, they invited friends and their children to stay in their home while they were looking for a new place to live. He was always there to He was the sweetest guy with a contagious smile and the most hilarious personality. lend a helping hand.

Jason is survived by his loving wife Jamie Donaldson of Uhland, his son Anthony Donaldson of Austin, daughter Hailee and husband Zach Brown and their daughter Hazeley of San Antonio, and son Mason Loep of Uhland. He also leaves behind his loving parents, Greg and JaDene Donaldson of Bastrop and in-laws James (Rusty) and Marian Loep of Uhland, his brother Doug Donaldson of Austin, and Shane Broussard and wife Liberty of Cedar Park, who was like a brother to him, as well as many other cousins.

Pall Bearers: Officers Andrew Feole, Daniel Watts, Chris Garcia, James Stubblefield, Nicholas Nelson, and James Short from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Visitation is at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 6-8. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, September 2, followed by a graveside service at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Reedville. All family and friends are invited to join us for a luncheon in a celebration of Jason’s life to be held at the First Lockhart Baptist Church’s Connection Center, 315 W. Prairie Lea Street in Lockhart.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Brown Santa. Make checks payable to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Association and mail to the Sheriff’s Department, 1204 Reed Drive, Lockhart, TX 78644.