Dewey “Kenny” Kenneth Purcell, Jr. passed away on February 28, 2022, in San Antonio at the age of 53. He was born on August 26, 1968, in Lockhart, Texas to Dewey Purcell, Sr. and Doraine (Wilhelm) Purcell.

Kenny grew up in around the Lockhart and Prairie Lea area, growing fond of the outdoors and the San Marcos River. He was a high school graduate of the Luling Eagles, class of 1987. He was an avid hunter, trapper, and fisherman. Kenny was a diesel mechanic and a landscaper. His biggest priority was taking care of his mother until her passing in 2020. He greatly missed her.

Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, and four uncles: Allen Wilhelm, Ernest Wilhelm, Perry Wilhelm and Alfred Wilhelm. His is survived by his brother, James Lee Purcell (Shelia) and one nephew Zackary of San Antonio; one son, Dewey Lee Purcell; one grandson and two uncles, Floyd Wilhelm, Sr. (Janie) and Joseph Wilhelm (Darlene).

A viewing and a graveside service will be held at Old Red Rock Cemetery on March 17, 2020, at 1PM where Kenny will be laid to rest near his parents.