Louis T. Young Share:







Louis T. Young of Delhi, TX, passed away sitting on his back porch in the sun with his faithful “Suzy Girl” by his side on August 29, 2021, at the age of 85.

Louis was born in Gonzales County to Nathan and Agnes Young on March 20,1936.

He married Charlotte Lee Johnston on January 24,1958. Together they raised 3 children, Doug, Connie, and Kindois.

Louis had a smile and a handshake for everyone he met and will be missed beyond measure.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Charlotte; his son Doug and his wife Diana, his daughters Connie and husband Allan, and Kindois and husband Greg. He is also survived by his grandchildren. Kayla, Jaime and husband Cole, Nathan, Yogi and wife Rachel and Wes; great grandsons, Braxton, Jed, Brant, Briggs, and Tucker.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Jimmie.

Burial at Delhi Cemetery, Delhi TX on Friday September 3, 2021, at 11:00 AM visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.