Jose Garcia

Jose “Big Red” Garcia, 74, passed away at home surrounded by his family on August 26, 2021. Born in Reedville, TX, he was one of twelve children of Bernadino and Francisca (Martinez) Garcia.

Many years ago, Jose loved to play recreational softball in Lockhart and played on the “Toros” team. He enjoyed family gatherings and cooking bar-b-que for everyone. He was a dedicated farm laborer for the Wilburn Burklund family for over 50 years.

Jose is survived by his caring and loving wife, Theresa (Albarez) Garcia of Lockhart; his daughter, Amanda Kohutek and her husband Johnny of Lockhart; grandchildren John Kohutek, Jr. (Michelle) and Marissa Kohutek; and siblings: Lupe Garcia, Lucia Rodriguez, Santos Garcia, Cindy Rodriguez, Yolanda Herrera (Pete), Juana Garcia and Helen Garcia and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Alyssa Jo; granddaughter, Abigail Kohutek; sister, Margarita Natal and brothers, Ramon, Bernadino Jr., and Juanito Garcia.

A visitation was held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 5PM with the Rosary recited at 7PM. A mass of Christian Burial began at 10AM at St. Mary of the Visitation on Wednesday, September 1st. Burial followed at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Active pallbearers included Carlos Juarez, Delfino Juarez, Gary Garcia, John Kohutek Jr., Pilar Natal III and Robert Garcia. Honorary pallbearers will be Marissa Kohutek, Brandon Garcia, Jeremy Garcia and Jayden Hipolito.