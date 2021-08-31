Linda Galloway Ottmers-Hofmann Share:







Linda was born November 30, 1942 in Beeville, Texas to Claude Caleb Galloway and Emma Lois Galloway. She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant brother Kenneth Royce Galloway. Linda passed away August 29, 2021.

Linda grew up in Lockhart Texas where she attend Lockhart High School. While there, she was head cheerleader, most beautiful, basketball sweetheart and FFA sweetheart. She later attended the University of Texas where she graduated with honors with a degree in special education.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Franz Hofmann, son Brian DuBose, stepsons Michael Hofmann and Andrew (Dee) Hofmann, and step-grandchildren Mackenzie, Jordyn, and Caleb Hofmann. She is also survived by many friends, cousins, and in-laws.

Linda worked in Austin for most of her career. She worked for the Texas Highway Department, various high tech computer companies, the University of Texas Department of Petroleum Engineering, and the McCombs Graduate School of Business where she retired in 2000. She loved real estate and acquired several rental properties in Austin and her hometown of Lockhart Texas.

One of Lindas favorite hobbies was antique shopping with her long time friend Anita Strayer who was with her when she passed. There isn’t an antique shop in Central Texas where they havent left a footprint in the dust. They had many memories of the twice yearly trek to Warrenton and Round Top Texas where they helped antique dealers unload their merchandise which magically found its way back to Lockhart.

In 2009, she and her husband bought a small ranch just outside of Lockhart and in 2011, they had a home built there. In 2015, they moved to New Braunfels where she became involved in many social groups, including Canasta, Bunco, Ladies Lunch Bunch, and other activities. She made many close and dear friends while living in Havenwood.

Her health began failing in mid 2020 and she decided it was time to return to her roots, especially to the ranch in Lockhart. She loved watching the cattle play and the neighbors Oryx antelope on the fenceline. The move was almost complete when she lost her battle with pancreatic cancer.

Services pending.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation for all the care from the staff at Christus Santa Rosa in San Marcos, the Hospice team, and all her friends who were able to visit her the last couple of days.



Linda had requested that any memorial contributions be made to a Hospice center of your choosing.



