Our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather Andrew Navarro, has gone home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday August 27, 2021. He was born on November 30, 1935 in Maxwell, Texas to the late Filomeno and Magdalena Navarro.





He is preceded in death by his wife Katy Navarro, his parents, his youngest daughter Andrea “Annie” Navarro and two brothers Don Navarro and Isabel Navarro; one sister Janie Navarro

Those left behind to cherish his memory include two sons John Navarro and David Navarro, two daughters Lydia Adams and Jeanna Trejo (Anthony), three granddaughters Josephine Rojas, Maegan Bucur and Makayla Adams, two grandsons, Christopher Head and Brandon Navarro, four great grandchildren, four sisters and one brother.





Visitation will be held at DeLeon’s Funeral Home in Lockhart with family and friends on Monday September 6, 2021 from 12:00pm – 5:30pm. Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm at St. Mary Catholic Church (205 W. Pecan St. Lockhart.) Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday September 7, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart with the Reverend Ed Karasek, Celebrant. Interment followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery.





Honored to serve as Pallbearers: Sammy Navarro, Lee Navarro, Jay Aguirre, Alfred Garcia Jr., Mario Elizondo, Jerry Jaimes, & Fred Burrell.





Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Samuel DeLeon and Son Funeral Directors, DeLeon Funeral Home 110 Cedar St. Lockhart Texas 78644 (512) 376-6200.