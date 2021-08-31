Local musician to hold album launch party Share:







Special to the LPR

Texas Psych Pop Wizard Chazz Emile Bessette (FKA Silver Ships) releases new album on limited edition cassette tape and digital download.

Chazz Emile Bessette (FKA Silver Ships) is a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter creating in Lockhart, Texas. With stethoscope to heart and through careful observation, Bessette orchestrates thoughtful compositions inspired by the study of sound and an examination of life.

Bessette’s new album is a place where stacked vocal harmonies, analog sound textures and shimmering instrumentation are utilized to create recordings that are influenced by the golden era of analog recording and hifi technology.

Using his wizard-like tendencies with electronic circuits, vintage tube equipment and sound production Bessette doubles as his own audio engineer and performs most of the instrumentation on his recordings with the help of friends.

The album will be released on September 4 via all digital platforms as well as limited edition cassette tapes on Lockhart, TX based Sunflower and Friends Records and Tapes. This small DIY tape label is a new offshoot of Sunflower and Friends– the musical hub in a Victorian house that quadruples as a vintage guitar store, a music school for both kids and professionals, a guitar and amp repair shop and an outdoor music listening space. The purpose of the label is to showcase Lockhart area musicians and keep the art of analog recording alive and thriving.

To celebrate this release Chazz Emile Bessette (and full band) will be hosting a psychedelic art party on September 4 at Lockhart Arts & Craft. Doors will open at 7 pm with music starting at 8 pm. Special guests Trav Knight, Aunt Baby & DJ Dad Vibes will open the show. Festivities will include a special mixed-media psychedelic liquid light show from Kozmic Blue Jeans, art installations, curiosities & photo booth by art photographer Laurel Coyle. Fun attire is encouraged!

You can hear the first 2 singles off the album at http://www.chazzemilebessette.bandcamp.com or http://www.chazzemilebessette.com