Lockhart to play host to Lost River Film Fest

Special to the LPR

For the first time, Lockhart will be primary host for the region’s celebrated annual showcase of new, independent cinema: the Lost River Film Festival, September 9-12.

The historic Gaslight Baker Theatre will serve as main venue for the four-day exhibition of films culled from across the planet, kicking off with a free screening of “Waiting for Guffman” on Opening Night, Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the uproarious mockumentary’s release, which was shot throughout downtown Lockhart with a cast including Eugene Levy, Parker Posey and Christopher Guest.

Chaparral Cafe has generously underwritten the screening, which is free and open to the community, with masks required.

After the film, Old Pal Tavern will feature live music by experimentive fiddler & mandolist Elijah Stone. A special drink, the Guffman Mule, will join the tavern’s menu throughout that weekend –– with $4 from every purchase benefitting the non-profit theatre and festival, thanks to a partnership with Brothers Bond Bourbon.

Fans of horror films will not want to miss Friday afternoon’s programming: at 12:30pm, filmmakers from the feature “The Day After Halloween” will be on hand for Q&A after their haunting narrative, while a bloc of horror-themed short films will commence at 3 p.m., likewise followed by a panel with various directors of the work shown.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the hit documentary “Vinyl Nation” will chronicle the rapid rise in popularity of record collecting.

A receipt from the local shop Bluebonnet Records will enable free admission, and a deejay set by Chulita Vinyl Club will occur at Masur Gallery directly afterward.

On Saturday, at 10 a.m., intrepid sheriff Joe Haladin returns to the screen to defeat a vicious killer plaguing the town of Arlettesville in “His Stretch of the Ground” with cast and crew in attendance.

Sunday will be dedicated to Texas filmmakers, featuring a medley of the best short films of the festival –– the Lone Star Showcase at 10:30 a.m. –– as well as the documentary portion at 3 p.m., including “You’ve Succeeded” about the life of Dimas Garza, the Chicano Soul legend whose voice is inextricable from the Westside Sound made famous by the San Antonio music scene.

Key Lockhart sponsors for Lost River Film Fest include Mano Amiga, Tom Copeland, Chaparral Coffee, Texas Film Commission, Little Trouble, Loop N Lil’s, Printing Solutions, Load Off Fannies, Black’s BBQ, Lilly’s Bar & Grill as well as Printing Solutions.

To see the full schedule of films & events, or to purchase screening tickets, a day pass, four-day wristband or a VIP Badge, visit www.TheLostRiverFilmFest.org.