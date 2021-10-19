Post Register

Darrel Roberts

Obituaries
Darrel Roberts, of Lockhart passed away on September 21st, 2021 at the age of 51. Darrel was born on October 4th, 1969 and raised in Lockhart with his 2 siblings, David and Destiny. Darrel is preceded in death by his father, Hank Roberts. He leaves behind a legacy to be carried on by his mother, Patricia Roberts, his wife, Christina Roberts, his children Desiree, Danielle and DJ Roberts; one grandchild Madilyn Roberts. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and in-laws.

