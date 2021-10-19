Darrel Roberts Share:







Darrel Roberts, of Lockhart passed away on September 21st, 2021 at the age of 51. Darrel was born on October 4th, 1969 and raised in Lockhart with his 2 siblings, David and Destiny. Darrel is preceded in death by his father, Hank Roberts. He leaves behind a legacy to be carried on by his mother, Patricia Roberts, his wife, Christina Roberts, his children Desiree, Danielle and DJ Roberts; one grandchild Madilyn Roberts. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and in-laws.