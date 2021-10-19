Deputies make chop shop arrests Share:







From staff reports

Four men accused of running a chop shop in Lytton Springs were arrested on an array of charges last week.

Joe Thornburg, Ranie Holland, Clifford Nelson Locklin Jr. and Clifford Nelson Locklin III were all arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property after investigators said they discovered a number of stolen vehicles at the property.

Deputies said they recovered a 2001 Jeep Cherokee reported stolen out of Victoria County, a 2002 Ford F-250 reported stolen out of Williamson County, a 2016 Case skid steer reported stolen out of Hays County, and the seizure of a 2003 Ford F-350 that reportedly had an altered vehicle identification number.

Deputies also seized several firearms and suspected narcotics, they said.

The arrests were made Oct. 12 after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Homann Road after reportedly determining the property contained Agencies assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation were investigators from the Travis County and Bastrop County sheriff’s offices and the recently established Environmental Enforcement Unit, which operates under the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office.

New Landry search yields no new info

The search for a Texas State University student who went missing in December 2020 resumed Saturday during a one-day search of the areas surrounding Salt Flat Road near Luling.

More than 50 volunteers with Texas Search and Rescue and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office swept the area after dozens of points of interest were compiled in the case using drone images, artificial intelligence and information gathered during previous searches, among other resources.

Public Information Officer Kyle McConnell with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said there was no new information to report following the search.

The search happened near where Jason Landry, 21, disappeared in mid-December on his way home to Missouri City, Texas. His car was found wrecked and abandoned on Salt Flat Road, deputies said.

The last major search for Landry was in February. About 100 volunteers helped collect the information then that guided Saturday’s search. They had already searched roughly 60 square miles leading up to Saturday’s event.

If you have any information about Landry’s disappearance, you can contact Captain Jeff Ferry of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office by calling (512) 398-6777 ext. 4504 or by emailing Jeff.Ferry@co.caldwell.tx.us.