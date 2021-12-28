Lions start district on right foot Share:







From staff reports

The Lions (7-8, 1-0) kicked off Christmas break and District 17-5A play with a win last week, beating the Travis Rebels 77-64.

Senior point guard Jah Gulley (currently sixth place in scoring in the state) paced the Lions with 38 points and Major New added 29 points and 18 rebounds.

Sean Schexnayder scored five points, and Ashton Dickens added four.

Through 15 games, Gulley is averaging just under 27 points per game and New is averaging a double double (17 points and 13 rebounds).

Prior to the district-opening victory, the Lions took home a 63-40 win over Lavernia (12-4), with Gulley scoring 38 points — 27 of them in the second half. New added 16 points to the team win, which benefited from a stout Lions’ defense that held LaVernia to just six points in the fourth quarter.

The Lions are playing this week in the non-district Hays Classic for a post-Christmas tuneup before district play resumes in January.

Lady Lions stack wins before winter break

The Lockhart Lady Lions (7-9) went into Christmas break on a high note, recording a pair of district wins.

The Lady Lions’ final district game before the break was a 38-33 win over Travis paced by senior guard Destiny Arrazola and Senior post Grace Stofle, who each had 12 points. Junior guard Mylah Johnson had 7 points, sophomore post Melyna Gutierrez scored 4 and both junior guard Alyssa Martinez and freshman guard Rakaia Walker had two points apiece.

Prior to the win over Travis, the Lady Lions won big over LASA, with Walker scoring 17 and Johnson adding 14 in a 46-16 victory.

Arrazola (7 points), Gutierrez (3 points), Martinez (2 points) and Nayeli Gomez (2 points) each scored for the Lady Lions.