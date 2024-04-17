50 Lions Who Can Cook have big turnout Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The move to Lockhart City Park for the annual 50 Lions Who Can Cook fundraiser was a big success, particularly for the teachers of Lockhart ISD.

Chairman Jeffry Michelson estimated more than 700 people turned out for the event, the largest ever in four years, eclipsing last year at the Lockhart Evening Lions Club by more than 50.

“It was a very successful night for the teachers in Lockhart,” Michelson said.

While a total amount raised was not readily available, more than $100,000 was raised at last year’s event. Teachers can apply for grants to receive funds for their classrooms.

There were 28 two-person teams competing in several categories.

Each LISD campus, the City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Caldwell County Food Bank, Lockhart Downtown Business Association, Texas Tolbert Chili, and others participated. In fact, there were five teams from the LISD administration office.

“It’s gotten more competitive,” Michelson said. “People are thinking outside the box.”

The winners were:

Best Decorated Booth

LISD Child Nutrition

Appetizer

1 – Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Mexican Street Corn Dip)

2 – Clear Fork Elementary (Chips and Salsa)

3 – LISD Operations (Hot Queso)

Entrée

1 – Caldwell County (Brisket Stuffed Jalapenos Wrapped in Bacon)

2 – LISD Technology (Sliders)

3 – Lockhart Chamber of Commerce (Chamber Surf and Turf)

Dessert

1 – Navarro Elementary (The World’s Best Banana Pudding)

2 – LISD School Board (Nature’s Golden Honey Bears)

3 – Lockhart High School (Sopapilla Cheesecake)

Soup/Chili

1 – Lockhart Downtown Business Association (Pozole)

2 – Caldwell County Food Bank (Shrimp Corn Bisque)

3 – Central Texas Tolbert Chili Group (Chili)