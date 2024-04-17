Take Me Home special event April 23 Share:







Special to the LPR

Take Me Home Advocates for Transport was born at the Lockhart Animal Shelter and has supported the shelter for the past 10 years.

TMH rescues dogs and cats from the shelter and transport them to areas of the country where there is a shortage of adoptable pets. In 2023, TMH saved more than 700 shelter animals.

Once the pets arrive at their destination, they are usually adopted within days and sometimes hours.

Take Me Home is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization that relies solely on donations. It is 100 percent volunteer based.

TMH does two transports a month, sometimes three, and each transport costs between $2,500-$2,800. This does not include other expenses such as insurance, van maintenance, etc.

The Jordan’s Way event through Take Me Home is an organization which travels across the country hosting fundraisers for shelters and rescue organizations. Lockhart has been chosen for the third time.

The next Jordan’s Way will be Tuesday, April 23, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and will be held at the Lockhart Animal Shelter located at 547 Old McMahan Road. It will be livestreamed via Facebook. Donations will be taken online during the event and you and live shout outs for everyone tuned in to see.

The goal is to raise $15,000. A portion of these funds raised will provide the new motor needed for one of their transport vans. This will keep the wheels rolling while saving more Lockhart shelter animals. Donations are fully tax deductible.

This event’s success is determined by sharing the event with friends and family, and in turn they also share and ask others to do the same.

You don’t have to be on Facebook to participate and help this life-saving organization. However, you can share the information and that will be greatly appreciated.

Tune in on April 23 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to see the fun and help save more Lockhart shelter animals by donating and sharing the live event.

Volunteers to help with the event at the shelter are also needed. If interested, please contact Susan Patterson, Andrea Theriot, or Carol Jones at takemehometransport@gmail.com.