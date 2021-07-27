Burn ban remains off … for now Share:







The burn ban in Caldwell County remains off — for now.

The Caldwell County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted unanimously to leave the ban off in the wake of a relatively wet June and July, but Assistant Chief EMC Hank Alex said conditions were beginning to deteriorate and commissioners should consider reevaluating the situation soon.

“The KBDI is at an average of 287, and it rose about 15 points in a 24-hour period,” Alex said. “I do not recommend putting a burn ban on, but start thinking about it the next few weeks. The rain has pretty much stopped.

“There is a lot of fuel out there and I think we’re in for a pretty hard winter with fires.”

The 10-day weather forecast for Caldwell County as of press time Tuesday projected highs in the low to high 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Precipitation chances for that period ranged between 8-37 percent, with chances increasing early next week.