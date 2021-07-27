LISD discusses COVID protocol Share:







Amid growing national concerns about the delta variant of COVID-19, Lockhart ISD administrators on Monday unveiled their pandemic response plan for the upcoming school year at a regular scheduled meeting of the LISD Board of Trustees.

The plan includes continuing education, transparency, regular self-screening among teachers and employees, virtual tutoring for sick students and hygiene and sanitation protocols.

What it doesn’t include: mandatory mask-wearing by teachers or staff, mandatory vaccinations or a virtual classroom option.

The absence of those preventative tools against the disease largely boils down to existing executive orders from the governor and guidance from the state, district administrators said.

