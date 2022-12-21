Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach: Julayne Williams, Navarro Elementary, 5th Grade.

What subjects do you teach? General Education.

Hometown: Lockhart.

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? Texas State University, Bachelor of Fine Arts – Public Relations

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I love my 5th grade team that I work with here at Navarro.”

How would your friends describe you? “Generous, Supportive, and Genuine.”

What values are most important to you? “Family, Integrity, Faith.”

Talents: “Game show trivia and braiding hair.”

Favorite books: “The Night Circus, The Great Gatsby, Harry Potter series.”

Favorite music: “Pentatonix, Broadway, and Disney Songs.”

Hobbies: “Reading, Netflix, and Coaching my daughter’s basketball team.”

What brings you hope? “My two little girls give me hope every day for the future.”

Family: Husband, Randy; daughters, Evalyn and Jordynn; three dogs, Luna, Chewy, and Mr. Darcy.