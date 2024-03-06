Golden Age Home Assisted Living celebrates student achievements and partnerships Share:







Golden Age Home Assisted Living has announced the graduation of its first group of students from the Lockhart Independent School District (LISD) and the completion of a meaningful internship by a Gary Job Corps student, highlighting its commitment to elder care and educational collaboration.

In its partnership with LISD, students enrolled in the intensive Certified Clinical Medical Assisting course, led by Zera James, engaged in a three-week rotation at Golden Age Home. This program offered them hands-on experience in patient care, allowing them to apply their classroom learning in a real-world setting and explore various healthcare roles within the community.

The celebration extends to Karizma, a dedicated Gary Job Corps student, who recently concluded an eight-week internship in healthcare administration at Golden Age Home. Her responsibilities, ranging from managing electronic health records to resident interaction, showcased the facility’s core values of compassion and dedication.

Nicole Burnett, Executive Director of Golden Age Home, shared her enthusiasm about these initiatives.

“Our fruitful partnerships with LISD and Gary Job Corps are vital to our mission,” Burnett said. “They not only provide students with invaluable practical experience but also align with our goal to nurture future healthcare professionals dedicated to elder care.”