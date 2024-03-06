Author of Texas Ranger Books to speak at Irving Club Authors Tea Share:







Irving Club

Bob Alexander, co-author of Texas Rangers: Lives, Legend, and Legacy, and a long list of other books like Old Riot, New Ranger and Winchester Warriors, is the featured author for the Irving Club’s Annual Author’s Tea, Tuesday, March 19.

Tickets are on sale for $10 at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library. The event starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be catered by Lockhart High School’s Culinary Arts students. The public is welcome with the purchase of tickets. Seating is limited.

Alexander, who lives in Maypearl, Texas, co-authored the Texas Rangers with Donaly E. Brice of Lockhart. This book captures a general history of the Texas Rangers featuring six Frontier Battalion companies, from 1823 to 2016. It begins “pre-Republic years in 1823, and takes the story up through the Republic, Mexican War and Civil War,” according to the front flap book jacket.

It’s refreshing and a primer for those readers wishing to undertake further study.

Alexander’s other books include Whiskey River Ranger; Six Shooter and Shifting Sands; Bad Company; and Burnt Powder, as well as many more. He will set up a table to sell his autographed books.

For more information, call Ronda Reagan at 512-757-121.