Clearfork Elementary Students Gear Up for Basketball Shootout Share:







Student shooters this year are Jase Johnson and Jordyn Houston representing 4th grade and Jaden Rodriguez and Ryleigh Barron representing 5th grade at the 4th annual Basketball Shootout set for March 21 at 6 p.m.

In January, Coach Jennifer Reed hosted a competition for 4th and 5th graders to win an opportunity to compete. These students were the top performers and will move on to the next round to face off against teachers, faculty, and community leaders.

The day of the event, each shooter will be given one minute to make as many free throws as possible. The shooter with the most baskets and funds raised will be crowned the winner! Awards for most funds raised and highest number of free throws for students and adults will be given in addition to the grand prize trophy.

Supporters are encouraged to visit https://givebutter.com/cfeshootout2024 to support their shooter. Every $10 donated equals one basket to be added to the shooters overall total. All proceeds will benefit the students of Clearfork Elementary.