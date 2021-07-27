Norma Mahan Blundell Share:









Norma McMahan Blundell

Norma McMahan Blundell, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on Saturday evening, July 10th, 2021, at the age of 89. Norma was born September 19, 1931, in Dale, Texas to Haskell and Rudella McMahan. She is preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband Gerald Hylin, and loving husband Fred H. Blundell. She is survived by her children Donna Hylin Stephens of Lockhart, Texas and Paula Hylin Hodges and husband Robert of Cedar Park, Texas and stepsons, Robert Blundell and wife Dee of Friendswood, Texas and Richard Blundell of Tyler, Texas.

“Meme” also leaves grandchildren Leigh Anne Newcomer and husband Aaron, Paul Stephens and wife Michele, Natalie Hodges, and Alexandria Hodges, great-grandchildren McKinley Newcomer, Preston Stephens, and Reese Stephens.

In Norma’s early days she served as the office manager for Fesco Petroleum Engineering Co. in Alice, Texas for 12 years. After moving to Lockhart, she served as a legal secretary for the rest of her working life. Throughout the years, Norma and her husband Fred were passionate to help any who wanted to better themselves through education. Throughout the years, they funded and supported educational scholarships.

Mom, thank you for your kind, gentle, and loving ways. You will be missed, loved, and never forgotten.

Special thanks to 1017 Bois D’ Arc Assisted Living Facility, Poetś Walk Memory Care Facility, and Resolutions Hospice for all their loving care.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10:00 at McCurdy Funeral Home located at 105 E Pecan St, Lockhart, Texas www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flower the family would like donations to be made to the American Heart Association.