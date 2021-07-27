Zola Mae Watt Share:







Zola, a true angel and our loving Aunt, passed away at the age of 96, on the 23rd day of July, 2021 to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born on February 28, 1925 to her parents Jack and Leona Sutton in Sprinkle, Texas. She had four brothers: Cleburne Sutton, Clell Sutton, Jack Sutton and Virgle D. Sutton, and one sister, Anna Lou Roberson. She was married to Minor Jones in 1946 and later to Hank Watt in 1980. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and both husbands. She is survived by her nieces and nephews.

Zola was a dedicated Christian, church worker, and enjoyed helping others. She was a wonderful friend to many. She called the Luling area home for many years before moving to Lockhart where she lived the remainder of her life. All who knew Zola knew what a great cook she was. She also loved to travel. She worked at Betty Brooks Clothing Factory for 30 years and later at Wuest’s Deli for three years before retiring. She will be greatly missed by family and friends!

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at McNeil Baptist Church, 14304 FM 1322, Luling, Texas, with Pastor Rick Perkins officiating; burial will follow at McNeil Cemetery.

The Family would also like to thank all the wonderful staff at Chisolm Trail Nursing & Rehab Center and the Compassus Hospice Staff for all the great care for Zola.