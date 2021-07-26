Victoria T. Gonzales Avila Share:







Victoria T. Gonzales Avila, 91, passed away on July 22, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Lockhart on April 20, 1930, to the late Benjamin Torres and Florencia Gonzales Torres. She was one of 15 children.

Victoria had a strong faith and was a very devoted and dedicated member at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church. She was always there to assist in any capacity she could. Just recently she wanted to make something for next week’s Jamacia but was not able to. Victoria was also a 40 year plus member of the Guadalupana Society.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Praxedes Hernandez Avila; her first husband and the father of her children, Antonio Gonzales; brothers, George Torres, John Torres, Ralph Torres, Henry Torres and Frank Torres; one sister, Teresa Caballero and a daughter-in -law, Rita Gonzales.

Victoria leaves behind a host of family who will carry on her memory including her children, Daniel Gonzales (Frances) of Lockhart, Carlos Gonzales of San Marcos and Guadalupe “Lupe” Driska (Donald) of Johnson City; grandchildren, Jennifer Gonzales, Audrey Gonzales, Jeff Gonzales (Jackie), Anthony Gonzales, (Melissa), Jacob Gonzales, Johnny Gonzales, Michael Driska ( Kristen), Eric Driska and Ariana Gonzales, (Alex); great grandchildren, Aiden, Julian, Jason, Tianna, Joseph, Damien, Heaven Lee (Robert), Santana, Alex Jr., Giovanni, Jacob Jr., Joe Isaac, Vincent, Alex Jr., Benjamin, Christopher and Donovan and great great grandchildren, Penelope, Vivienne and Robert. She is also survived by her brothers Raymond Torres and Ben Torres (Debbie); sisters, Amelia Alvarez, Irene Serrano (Simon), Mary Cordova, Lupe Perez, Dora Ramirez and Josie Branch (Charlie) and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Christus Health and Kindred Hospice for taking such great care of their Mother.

The family received friends at 5 PM on Monday, July 26, 2021, at McCurdy Funeral Home with the Holy Rosary recited at 6:30 PM. On Tuesday, Victoria was taken to St Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church at 9 AM for a 10 AM mass. She was laid to rest next to her husband, Praxedes at St. Mary’s Cemetery.