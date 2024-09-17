Georgia (Bartosh) Barber Share:







Georgia (Bartosh) Barber, passed away on September 15, 2024, in Victoria, TX at the age of 97. Born in 1927 on a farm west of Granger, TX to Mary Millie Kaderka and Lad Joseph Bartosh. She attended parochial school and graduated from Granger High School in May 1945. Georgia married Jerry Lester Barber in June 1945 who preceded her in death in 1989.

She is survived by three daughters, Jeri Gail Skrondahl and husband David Skrondahl of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Jill Marie Chumchal and husband Gary Chumchal of Victoria, TX, and Julie Anne Chidester of Irving, TX.

Georgia is also survived by granddaughter Heather Marie Tobias and fiancé Adam Felan and great grandsons Caden Daniel Kohls and Gabriel Adam Felan; granddaughter Kelsie Leanne Wilson and husband Bradley Wilson and grandchildren Navy Wilson and Granger Wilson; granddaughter Kala Nicole Finn and husband Darren Finn and great granddaughters Emelyn Finn and Maisie Finn; grandson Connor Ross Chumchal and fiancée Bridget Hernandez. She is also survived by her longtime companion, Alton Mattke of Seguin, TX, and Naomi Ramirez her devoted friend and caregiver as well as nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Alice Bartosh Bily.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 9AM at Grace Lutheran Church, in Lockhart, TX with the funeral service at 10AM. Georgia will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Lockhart City Cemetery following the service. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home.