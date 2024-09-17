Cubie Voigt McKean Share:







The McKean family mourns the passing of their cherished mother, Cubie Voigt McKean. She left this world peacefully in her home on September 17, 2024 surrounded by her loving children.

Cubie was born on November 1, 1925, to George Henry and Elizabeth Ethridge Voigt in the community of Elm Grove.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy McKean, and her siblings: Yvonne Voigt, Hershel Voigt, Benny Voigt, Margie McKean, JoNell Korne, and Rose Ada Gott.

Cubie was the proud matriarch of a large and loving family. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Skyler and Janie McKean, Gordon and Brenda McKean, and Lila and Larry Harmon; her four grandchildren: Zephora Ramirez and Nick Arias, Lesleigh and Mike Dunlap, Brett and Pamela McKean, and Melissa and Matt Quinn; and her nine great-grandchildren: Zariella and Zienna Ramirez; Caden Dunlap; Taylor, Mason, and Brooklyn McKean; and McKayla, Kellen, and Kinsley Quinn. She is also survived by her sister, Wanda Zaleski.

Cubie was a loving mother, a devoted wife, and a dedicated homemaker. Her passions included cooking, quilting, canning, and sewing. When she became a grandmother, her life was filled with even more love, joy, and affection.

Though we face the profound sorrow of her loss, we find comfort in the many beautiful memories she leaves behind and know that she is in a better place with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Cubie’s legacy will live on through the love she shared with her family and the warmth she brought to everyone around her.

The visitation and funeral will be held at

Eeds Funeral Home,

408 S. Main Street, Lockhart, TX

Friday September 20th 2024

Viewing 10am

Funeral Service 11am