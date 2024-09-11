Lockhart Police work to educate public about dangers of celebratory gunfire Share:







City of Lockhart

Emergency dispatchers in Lockhart have received more than 40 calls reporting unlawful discharge of firearms in residential areas since January 2024. Although this type of activity has been historically associated with alcohol use, major holidays, and sporting events, dispatchers are receiving these types of calls during non-events, especially Thursday through Friday, usually during the evening hours.

Lockhart Police are reminding residents that while this activity may appear to be harmless, it does pose a great danger to people nearby. Falling bullets can cause serious injuries and even death.

“We’re not against people having fun, especially at home,” Police Chief Gary Williamson said, “but we do want to remind our neighbors to not shoot guns into the air, as it could put innocent people at risk of getting hurt.”

Officers are making sure to get this message out to residents by conducting “knock and talks” and visiting residents at their homes. Officers are communicating this important information in English and Spanish. The main points they want residents to know are:

* Incidents can be reported anonymously to the non-emergency line: 512-398-4401;

* Residents should call 911 if they are witnessing someone actively shooting at a person, vehicle, or house;

* The illegal discharge of firearms is a Class B misdemeanor under Texas Penal Code 42.01;

* Penalties include up to 180 days in jail and/or up to a $2,000 fine.