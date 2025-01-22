Fur Ball returns to Zedler Mill in March Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

It has become one of the more fun events for Caldwell County, and it all goes to the dogs… or cats.

The third annual Fur Ball will return to Zedler Mill in Luling on Saturday, March 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. Those with VIP seating will get a private tour of the museum. This year, weather permitting, the Fur Ball will have a garden party theme outside.

“It will be really nice with blooming dogwood trees around us,” Fur Ball Board member Alex Worthington said.

There will be some shelter pets on site for viewing.

The Lockhart Animal Foundation, which puts on the Fur Ball, consists of four board members: Worthington, Mary Beth Nickel. Bradley Houston, and Kayley Balsk.

There will be a couple of keynote speakers. Some of the board members will discuss all that was accomplished in 2024.

James Wilmann will be the auctioneer again. Among items being auctioned will be a three-day pass to the Formula One Racing at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, a trip, and other items.

Last year, the Fur Ball raised more than $40,000 and Worthington says he hopes for more this year. Among the things purchased last year included surgical equipment for the Lockhart Animal Shelter, which is now up and running.

“Every penny raised goes to medical expenses such as surgeries, and boarding,” Worthington said. “We work hand-in-hand with Take Me Home – Advocates for Transport, to get dogs healthy and available for adoption.

“I fostered Dom, one of the dogs that needed a leg amputation, which we paid for,” Worthington said. “You can see the progression of photos of Dom (big white Great Pyrenees) on our Instagram pages.”

In 2024, the Lockhart Animal Foundation paid medical expenses, temporary boarding in cases of overcrowding and to prevent euthanasia, with many of those pets transported and taken to rescues nearby.

There are table sponsors available. As of Jan. 20, Caldwell County Commissioner Ed Theriot and his wife, Andrea; Steven Mazurka; Tai-Pan Station (Lisa and Benjy Cox); and the Caldwell County Animal Coalition have purchased sponsorships.

Tickets are on sale for the Fur Ball and can be purchased at lockhartfurball.org. General Admission tickets are $125 each. Table sponsorships are $2,000.