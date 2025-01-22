Dr. King called a hero and historical figure during cold Lockhart ceremony Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Due to temperatures hanging around freezing Monday morning, the Lockhart Martin Luther King Jr. Day March was limited to a short trek from the city offices, around the Caldwell County Courthouse, and to finally inside at the First Lockhart Baptist Church Connection Center.

This year marked the 22nd annual MLK Day March in Lockhart, sponsored by District 1 Pride.

Lockhart Mayor Lew White read a proclamation before the march began at the city offices. Frank Gomillion read a memorial.

Lockhart High School was represented by several students, including the ROTC posting colors, a National Anthem by Mya Acosta, the choir, cheerleaders and several student-athletes.

White called Dr. King one of America’s historical pioneers, adding that through King’s vision there was a stronger and healthier Lockhart.

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden was the guest speaker at the Connection Center. Haden, who lives on a cattle operation in Harwood, also has other businesses.

Haden read a portion of Dr. King’s “I have a dream” speech.

“That was so powerful,” Haden said. “Dr. King has always been one of my heroes growing up. In high school, for the first time, I really paid attention to the words of Dr. King. He will and always will be one of my heroes. I know that sounds odd coming from a guy who walks around looking like he just stepped off the set of Yellowstone most of the time.”

“We’re born the color that we are. That should not define us. Dr. King sought human rights not just for African Americans, but for economically disadvantaged people, or victims of injustice, and he did this through peaceful protests. This is so important right now. I believe Dr. King came from a place of love, so he was able to rally people in every walk of life to join him in the quest for equality.”