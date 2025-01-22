Charles Edward Forester Share:







August 10, 1940-January 17, 2025

Charles Edward Forester of Luling, Texas passed away on January 17, 2025, at the age of 84. He was born August 10, 1940, in Stairtown, Texas to Charles Luther and Myrtle Lee (Belt) Forester.

Charles married Madeline Kay Seaquist on July 31, 1964, and they were together for 55 years before her death is 2019. He was a United States Navy veteran and worked as an inspector for the Department of Agriculture Weights and Measure Division for 22 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Madeline Kay Seaquist Forester; granddaughter, Shelby Lynne Forester; siblings, L. C. Forester, Billy Ray Forester, Wanda Maxine Forester Beyer, and Margie Fay Beyer.

He is survived by his sons, Len Forester (Amanda) and Robert Forester (Michelle); grandchildren, Kelsie, Austin, Hailey and Kenna; great grandchildren, Layne and Bailey; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com 512-353-4311