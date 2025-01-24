Jennie Lee Chapman Sanders Share:







January 12, 1931-January 21, 2025

Jennie Lee Chapman Sanders, a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on January 21, 2025, in Lockhart, Texas, at the age of 94. Born on January 12, 1931, in Lockhart, she was the daughter of George H. and Jennie Mae Chapman.

Jennie was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Doris Harris, George R. “Bubba” Chapman, William “Bill” Chapman, and Mary Nan Rector, as well as her son Jerald Lee “Jerry” Sanders.

She is survived by her son, Russell Sanders (Martha), granddaughters Shawn Goodman (Dan Ventura) and Andrea Sanders, great-grandsons Luke and Boden Ventura, and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Jennie was a lifetime resident of Lockhart, graduating from Lockhart High School in 1949. As a young woman, Jennie devoted herself to raising her children as a stay-at-home mother. In later years, she extended her talents into the workforce, working in various retail and office roles. She found joy in supporting her sons’ activities in their youth and cherished moments spent with loved ones.

Jennie faced challenges with mental health for much of her adult life, but her strength and resilience remained steadfast. Despite these difficulties, she was deeply devoted to her family and treasured the moments spent with her children, grandchildren, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Jennie’s memory to The Nature Conservancy or a charity of your choice.

A visitation was held on Sunday, January 26, 2025, from 2PM to 3:30PM, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial followed to Lockhart City Cemetery at 4PM.