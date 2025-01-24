Hilda Trejo Share:







October 8, 1945-January 18, 2025

Hilda Trejo, better known as Hazel, age 79 met her savior, our Lord Jesus Christ, early Saturday morning on January 18, 2025. Hilda was born to the late Paula Trejo Ortiz on October 8, 1945, in Lockhart, Texas. She was raised by her loving grandparents Antonio and Santos Trejo.

As a youth, she showed her beginning admiration for the Virgin Mary and the Church as she participated in weekly rosaries at the Lockhart St. Mary’s Catholic Church. There she would pray and play baseball or other games with the church Sisters. She would grow to become a young woman of strong faith and shared the teachings of our Lord by leading CCD classes. Later in life, she supported St. Mary’s by volunteering time and service at the annual Jamaica, along with her sister Margie.

After being a caretaker for her widowed grandmother for several years, she served as a stone setter for 29 years making Artcarved Class Rings. After retirement, she enjoyed sunny afternoons sitting on her porch watching cars drive by, listening to her colorful birds tweeting, and talking to her beloved dog Bear.

She enjoyed spending time watching soap operas, wrestling, and her favorite football teams – the KC Chiefs and the Longhorns. Over the years Hazel has collected many beautiful rosaries reflecting her strong faith. Hilda took pleasure in traveling to small nearby Texas towns for the sites and a bite to eat.

She was known to provide a willing devotion to loved ones during their time of illness or need. She showed loyalty, strength, closeness, and love by reminding others to trust in God’s love for us. Her story is not one of an end but a continuing narrative of faith and God’s truth that will be carried on through the lives of those she touched. She will be deeply missed, but her light will continue to shine brightly in the memories of her loved ones.

Hilda is survived by her two sisters Berta (Betty) Trejo and Alicia Garza, her brother Mauricio Ortiz, Jr., nieces and nephews, and her loving furry friend Bear.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Antonio and Santos Trejo, her mother Paula Trejo Ortiz, her brother Rudy Trejo, her sister Margarita (Margie) Garcia, and her nephew Santos Garcia, Jr.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, from 5-8PM, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at St, Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church. Burial will be following to San Pablo Cemetery.