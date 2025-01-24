Linda Kay (Sanchez) Barron Share:







October 4, 1964-January 22, 2025

Linda Kay (Sanchez) Barron gained her heavenly wings and entered eternal life on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the 9th of ten children born to Anita (Peralez) and Eulalio “Lalo” Sanchez, Sr., on October 4, 1964, in San Antonio, Texas.

She is a Lockhart High School Class of 1983 alumna and a proud former Lockhart High School Roaring Lion Band member. After high school graduation, she attended and received her business certification from Dunham Business College in Austin, Texas.

On March 29, 1986, she married her high school sweetheart, Johnny Barron, Sr. During their 38 years of marriage, they were blessed with two beautiful children, who blessed Linda and Johnny with grandchildren.

After her completion of business school, she started her career in the banking and credit union business field where she gained her accounting and financial knowledge and experience and utilized this knowledge with the many community organizations she supported and assisted with the family-owned businesses.

Linda made the decision to leave the workforce to focus on motherhood and her family and to become her own employer and local businesswoman. This started her home-based business of specialty cakes, cookies and cupcakes, which later grew to a catering business which allowed her to assist and provide delicious homemade meals at the VFW BINGO on Wednesday nights and the Lockhart Auction Barn Kitchen on Thursdays. She also established and became the owner of 2B’s Gift Shoppe and Park Plaza Café and later decided to devote her time and invest in the family business, Johnny’s Wrecker Service, as the Office Manager.

For many years, Linda served her city and community. She served as the President of the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, where she planned and organized the annual Cinco de Mayo and Deiz y Seis Festivals, while conducting the daily business and responsibilities for the chamber. Linda served as Treasurer for the Lockhart Evening Lions Club and served as a member of CASA – Court Appointed Special Advocate.

She was no stranger to donating her time where and when it was needed; a supporter of school activities, events, local clubs and organizations as a business sponsor.

Linda was known for her kindness and generous heart. Her beauty and smile radiated throughout any room she entered or event that she attended. She possessed the qualities of beauty, compassion, grace and professionalism.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Benito Jesus “Jesse” Sanchez, Sr., nephew/brother Michael A. Sanchez and her father-in-law Johnny Barron.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Barron, Sr., her daughter Carolyn Roxanne “Roxie” Barron-Leath (Javier) and her son John Louis Barron, Jr. (Kassie). Her grandchildren are Jaiden, Ajay, Ayden, Ryleigh, Dakota, Sariah, Julius, John III and future granddaughter Linda Kay. Her brothers are Robert P. Sanchez (Angie Gonzales-Sanchez), Joe Sanchez (Sara) and Eulalio Sanchez, Jr. (Ruth). Her sisters are Teresa Maldonado, Gloria Parra (Ray), Diana Castilleja (Daniel), Sylvia Gonzales and Tammy Sanchez (Amy). She is also survived by her nephew/brother James “Jamo” Sanchez (Jenni), nephew/brother Benito Jesus “Tuti” Sanchez, Jr. (Jessica), niece/sister Stephanie Sanchez (Luciano), niece Annette Rivas, mother-in-law Fidelia Barron, brother-in-law Thomas “Tommy” Barron (Raquel), sisters-in-law Carol Montoya (Andres Oliveros), Annie Vasquez (Fred), and Annie Sanchez, and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Serving as Pallbearers are Xavier Arias, Randolph Flores, Richard Mendez, Oliver Oliveros, Jerry Parra and Joey Sanchez. Honorary Pallbearers are Julius Leonidas Barron and Dakota John Barron Leath.

Visitation will be held at Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 South Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas, on Monday, January 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 7 p.m.

Final Viewing will be held at Thomason Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Funeral Mass to follow at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church, 205 West Pecan Street, Lockhart, Texas at 1 p.m.

A reception will follow immediately after the Funeral Mass at the Lockhart Evening Lions Club, 220 Bufkin Lane, Lockhart, Texas.

Linda Barron, beloved wife, mother, grandmother (Gawey), sister, aunt, cousin, friend and now our beloved guardian angel; thank you for your dedication and love to the Sanchez and Barron Families, your commitment and service to our city and community, and most importantly the love and friendship you shared with many. You will be deeply missed but your memory and legacy you left and created will live on and continue.

Rest In Peace Our Beloved Angel and May Perpetual Light Shine Upon You Always.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.