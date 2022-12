Martin Silva Ramirez Share:







Martin Silva Ramirez passed away on December 22, 2022, in Austin, TX, he was born in Dolores Hidalgo Guanajuato, Mexico to Toribio Silva Barcenas and Eufrosina Ramirez Hernandez on February 23, 1958.

Martin worked in construction as laborer. He loved barbecuing for family, playing his guitar and listening to his favorite Spanish music, Los Tigres Del Norte, Jose Alfredo Jimenez and many more.

Martin is survived by his wife Maria Elena Barrientos de Silva of 47 years, his mother Eufrosina Ramirez Hernandez. His children Juan Silva (Yoana Ramirez), Maria Isabel Silva (Marco Antonio Garcia Martinez), Martin Silva Jr. (Maria Guadalupe Garcia de Silva), and Santos Silva (Mariana Garduno Olascoaga. His grandchildren; Juan Raul Gutierrez, Lilliana Yasmin Silva, Camila Alejandra Garcia, Selene Citlali Garcia, Rodrigo Silva Ramirez, Carol Silva Ramirez, Danilo Silva Ramirez, Santos E. Silva, Angel A. Silva, Cristiano D. Silva, Layla I. Silva, Katherine Saray Silva Garcia, Jimena Guadalupe Silva Garcia, and Jesus Martin Silva Garcia. His siblings; Sabina Silva Ramirez, Fernanda Silva Ramirez, Jesus Luis Silva Ramirez, and Juana Silva Ramirez. God children; Mayra Alejandra Sanchez, Bernardo Martinez, and Ruby Esmeralda Jantes.

Martin is preceded in death by his father Toribio Silva Barcenas; sisters Juana Silva Ramirez, Raymunda Silva Ramirez, Brigida Silva Ramirez, Gerardo Silva Ramirez and Ignacia Silva Ramirez.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Friday, December 30, 2022, beginning at 5PM with a Rosary at 7PM. Mass will follow the next day Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church at 10AM with burial to follow.