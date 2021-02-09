Ofelia E. Lozano Share:







Mrs. Ofelia E. Lozano, 84, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on February 3, 2021. She entered this world on June 6, 1936 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Gavino and Lorenza Espinoza.She enjoyed her novelas and sewing. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who always put a smile on her face.Mrs. Lozano was preceded in death by her husband Willie C. Lozano.She is survived by her daughter Deborah Sanders and husband Richard; son Lloyd Cortez; grandsons, Jason Sanders and wife, Emily, Ryan Sanders, Brandon Sanders; great-granddaughter Paysley Sanders and great-grandson Riggin Sanders.Recitation of the holy rosary will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Lockhart City Cemetery.