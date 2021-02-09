Guadalupe Fernandez, Jr. Share:







Mr. Guadalupe Fernandez, Jr., 65, beloved Son, Brother and Father, was called to his eternal resting place on February 2, 2021. He entered this world on November 16, 1955 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Guadalupe, Sr. and Adela Fernandez.He is survived by his parents, sisters, Sylvia Fernandez and JoAnn Fernandez; daughters, Lisa Marie Fernandez and Vanessa Ann Fernandez. Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral service will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at San Pablo Cemetery.