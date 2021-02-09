Irene Mujica Share:







Irene Mujica, 60, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on February 1, 2021. She entered this world on November 20, 1960 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Ruben Mujica and Mary Mojica.She is survived by her parents, sons, Joshua M. Garcia, Roy M. Rosalez, II, and Xavier Rosalez; daughter Iris Renae Rosalez; granddaughters, Destiny Irene Garcia and Aniyah Rodriguez; grandson Alexander Rodriguez; sister Maribel Mujica.Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home, with recitation of the holy rosary at 7:30 p.m.